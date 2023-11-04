Ivan Provorov will be among those in action Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Provorov in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Through 10 games this year, Provorov has yet to score a goal.

Provorov has a point in seven of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 10 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Provorov hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 10 Games 4 8 Points 2 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

