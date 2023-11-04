The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Johnny Gaudreau, take the ice Saturday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Gaudreau available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 20:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Gaudreau has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Gaudreau has a point in four of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 10 games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 10 Games 4 5 Points 4 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.