Kirill Marchenko will be among those in action Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Marchenko's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 13:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In one of eight games this year, Marchenko has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of eight games this year, Marchenko has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Marchenko has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Marchenko goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchenko has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are allowing 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 4 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

