According to our computer model, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will beat the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams play at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+3.5) Over (55.5) Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Thundering Herd based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Marshall is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Thundering Herd games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

Marshall games this season have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 8.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Mountaineers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 2.4 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Thundering Herd vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.4 30.9 40 29.3 28.8 32.5 Marshall 24.6 28.1 23.8 22.3 25.5 34

