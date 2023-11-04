Marshall vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) will square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Thundering Herd will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marshall vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Marshall vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-3.5)
|55.5
|-185
|+150
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-3.5)
|55.5
|-200
|+164
FanDuel
Marshall vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Marshall has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Appalachian State has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
