When the Ohio State Buckeyes match up with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Buckeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (+19) Toss Up (42.5) Ohio State 30, Rutgers 13

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 92.9%.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes are 4-3-1 this season.

Ohio State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 19-point favorites.

The Buckeyes have had one game (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The point total average for Ohio State games this season is 54.8, 12.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have a 11.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Scarlet Knights have compiled a 5-1-1 record against the spread.

Rutgers is winless against the spread (0-0-1) when playing as at least 19-point underdogs.

The Scarlet Knights have hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average over/under in Rutgers games this year is 1.4 less points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Buckeyes vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.5 10.0 38.8 11.5 26.3 8.5 Rutgers 28.1 15.8 34.8 11.4 17.0 23.0

