The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Ohio State owns the 40th-ranked offense this season (428.8 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking fourth-best with only 260 yards allowed per game. Rutgers' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 277.6 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 327.3 total yards per game, which ranks 108th.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Ohio State Rutgers 428.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (113th) 260 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (9th) 133.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.9 (39th) 295 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (127th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,163 yards (270.4 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 457 rushing yards on 68 carries with six touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 66 times for 270 yards (33.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-high 889 yards as a receiver have come on 48 catches (out of 85 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 27 passes while averaging 53.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 receptions have turned into 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,134 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 50.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 362 yards (45.3 ypg) on 73 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has run for 744 yards on 144 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Christian Dremel paces his squad with 294 receiving yards on 23 catches with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has caught 17 passes and compiled 290 receiving yards (36.3 per game).

Isaiah Washington has racked up 179 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

