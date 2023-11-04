SEC rivals will clash when the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22
  • Ole Miss has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
  • The Rebels have won all five games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.
  • Texas A&M has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Aggies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.
  • The Rebels have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-3)
  • Ole Miss has played seven games, posting five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • In eight games played Texas A&M has recorded four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (51.5)
  • Three of Ole Miss' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.
  • There have been three Texas A&M games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51.5 points this season.
  • The total for the contest of 51.5 is 19.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (38.9 points per game) and Texas A&M (32 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 61 63.1 58.2
Implied Total AVG 36.3 38.8 33
ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.3 50.3 52.8
Implied Total AVG 33.1 35.8 28.7
ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

