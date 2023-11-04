The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) will have their 23rd-ranked pass offense go up against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3), with the No. 14 pass defense, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-3) 53.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-3) 53.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ole Miss & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

