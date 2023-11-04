Oddsmakers heavily favor the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) when they host the BYU Cougars (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia is favored by 12.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.

West Virginia is averaging 401.0 yards per game offensively this season (60th in the FBS), and is allowing 378.0 yards per game (70th) on the other side of the ball. BYU's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 300.6 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 88th with 391.4 total yards ceded per contest.

West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info

West Virginia vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -12.5 -115 -105 49.5 -105 -115 -500 +375

West Virginia Recent Performance

With 490.3 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 449.0 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst) over the last three games, the Mountaineers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

While the Mountaineers' defense ranks -108-worst in points allowed per game over the last three contests (39.0), they rank 25th-best on the offensive side of the ball (38.0 points per game) over that time frame.

Over West Virginia's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 68th in passing offense (268.0 passing yards per game) and -39-worst in passing defense (245.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the last three contests, the Mountaineers have a top-25 run offense, ranking 25th-best with 222.3 rushing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well defensively, as they've given up 203.3 rushing yards per game (-84-worst) over the previous three tilts.

The Mountaineers have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, West Virginia has hit the over.

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, West Virginia has posted a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

West Virginia games have hit the over on five of seven occasions (71.4%).

West Virginia has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

West Virginia has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 1,340 yards (167.5 ypg) on 85-of-159 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 404 rushing yards on 72 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 574 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kole Taylor has compiled 24 receptions for 262 yards, an average of 32.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Tomiwa Durojaiye has racked up 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Lee Kpogba is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 48 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Beanie Bishop leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

