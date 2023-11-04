Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Yegor Chinakhov going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov 2022-23 stats and insights
- Chinakhov scored in four of 30 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Chinakhov posted one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 9.1% of them.
Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
- The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
