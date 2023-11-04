Zachary Werenski will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Werenski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Zachary Werenski vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Werenski has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Werenski has a point in five of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Werenski has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of eight games played.

Werenski has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Werenski Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

