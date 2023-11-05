Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 225.1 per game.

Cooper has 30 receptions for a team-best 478 yards and one TD so far this season. He's been targeted 58 times, producing 68.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cooper and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cooper vs. the Cardinals

Cooper vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The Cardinals surrender 225.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 25th in the NFL by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Browns vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cooper with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cooper Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Cooper has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Cooper has 24.1% of his team's target share (58 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 58 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (49th in NFL).

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.