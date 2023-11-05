According to our computer model, the Buffalo Bills will defeat the Cincinnati Bengals when they meet at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 5 (at 8:20 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bengals are totaling 18.7 points per game on offense this season (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.6 points per game (17th) on the other side of the ball. The Bills' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 376.9 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 326.1 total yards per game, which ranks 13th.

Bengals vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (+2.5) Under (50.5) Bills 22, Bengals 20

Bengals Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bengals a 57.4% chance to win.

Cincinnati has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season (2-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Bengals games this season have posted an average total of 44.8, which is 5.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bills based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

Buffalo has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

In Buffalo's eight contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Bills games average 45.6 total points, 4.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 18.7 20.6 20.0 18.7 17.8 22.0 Buffalo 27.8 17.0 28.8 16.4 26.0 18.0

