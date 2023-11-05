The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting with the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Browns vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Browns favored by 12.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (16.0 points). Put your money on the Browns.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 87.1%.
  • The Browns have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Cleveland has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -675 or shorter.
  • The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won once.
  • Arizona has played as an underdog of +490 or more once this season and lost that game.

Other Week 9 Best Bets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cleveland (-12.5)
    • The Browns have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-1).
    • The Cardinals are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
    • Arizona has not covered a spread (0-1) when it's at least 12.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (38)
    • The two teams average a combined 2.9 more points per game (40.9) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.5 more points per game (46.5) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
    • Three of the Browns' seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
    • The Cardinals have hit the over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

    Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    4 170.8 4 20.8 1

    Trey McBride Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 33.1 1

