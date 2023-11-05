Arizona (1-7) brings a five-game losing streak into a matchup with Cleveland (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 13 points. The over/under is 38 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Browns taking on the Cardinals, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cardinals vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Cardinals have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost three times, and tied one time in eight games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost one time, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals have lost the third quarter six times and won two times in eight games this season.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Browns have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in four games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

Out of eight games this year, the Cardinals have been outscored in the fourth quarter six times and won two times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 9 In-Game Primers

Browns vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In seven games this year, the Browns have led after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half four times.

So far this year, the Cardinals have led after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in four games (0-4).

2nd Half

In seven games this year, the Browns have lost the second half three times and won four times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 10.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Rep the Browns or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.