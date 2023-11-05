Scan the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (4-3), which currently has 18 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM .

In their most recent game, the Browns lost 24-20 to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals' last game was a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Illness Full Participation In Practice Grant Delpit S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Knee Out Mike Ford CB Glute Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Groin Out Amari Cooper WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Bell WR Knee Out Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Shoulder Questionable Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Knee Questionable Greg Dortch WR Ankle Questionable Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Questionable Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Questionable Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Out Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have the 18th-ranked offense this season (328.6 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking best with only 260 yards allowed per game.

The Browns are putting up 22 points per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 19.9 points allowed per game.

While the Browns rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 180 passing yards per game, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank best (163.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Cleveland owns the seventh-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (96.7 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking second-best with 148.6 rushing yards per game.

The Browns have the third-worst turnover margin in the league at -7, forcing 10 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-11.5)

Browns (-11.5) Moneyline: Browns (-650), Cardinals (+475)

Browns (-650), Cardinals (+475) Total: 38.5 points

