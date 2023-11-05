The Golden State Warriors (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) on November 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.

The 105.7 points per game the Cavaliers put up are only 4.1 fewer points than the Warriors allow (109.8).

When Cleveland puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 1-2.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers scored 113.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 111.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.

Cleveland ceded 105.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (108.8).

The Cavaliers made 11.9 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than they averaged on the road (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, they shot 36.6% in home games and 36.8% in road games.

Cavaliers Injuries