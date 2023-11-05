David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Njoku's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Njoku has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 293 yards on 28 receptions (10.5 per catch) and one TD.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 478 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD David Bell (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 28 293 234 1 10.5

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1

