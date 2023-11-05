The Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals are set to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Njoku hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Njoku's 28 catches (on 39 targets) have netted him 293 yards (41.9 per game) and one TD.

Njoku, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1

