The Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals are slated to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ford will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford's team-high 381 rushing yards (54.4 per game) have come on 87 carries, with two touchdowns.

Ford has also caught 15 passes for 106 yards (15.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ford has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

In two of seven games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0

Rep Jerome Ford with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.