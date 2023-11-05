When Kareem Hunt hits the gridiron for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 9 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has run for 158 yards on 46 carries (31.6 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

Hunt also figures in the passing game, with 58 receiving yards on six catches (11.6 yards per game).

Hunt has scored a rushing touchdown in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0

