Will Marquise Goodwin Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Goodwin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Cleveland Browns' Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Goodwin's stats on this page.
Entering Week 9, Goodwin has three receptions for 10 yards -- 3.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 33 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.
Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 478 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Bell (out/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- David Njoku (DNP/ankle): 28 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 9 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Goodwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|3
|10
|9
|0
|3.3
Goodwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
