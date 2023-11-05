How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA lineup features five contests, including the matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs.
Today's NBA Games
The Detroit Pistons take on the Phoenix Suns
The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Pistons on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and AZFamily
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-4
- PHO Record: 2-4
- DET Stats: 110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
- PHO Stats: 110.7 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -5.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 222.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hit the road the Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and SportsNet
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-2
- TOR Record: 2-4
- SA Stats: 115.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th)
- TOR Stats: 104.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -3.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- SA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 223.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and NBCS-BA
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 2-4
- GS Record: 5-1
- CLE Stats: 105.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (12th)
- GS Stats: 117.5 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -1.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -120
- GS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 224.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 4-1
- CHA Record: 2-3
- DAL Stats: 120.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (21st)
- CHA Stats: 116.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -11.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -650
- CHA Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 235.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 3-3
- MEM Record: 0-6
- POR Stats: 105.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- MEM Stats: 107.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -2.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -150
- POR Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 218.5 points
