Matt Kuchar is the in the lead at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship after three rounds of play. Kuchar is shooting -19 and is +260 to win.

World Wide Technology Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 72/7,452 yards

World Wide Technology Championship Best Odds to Win

Matt Kuchar

Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET

12:42 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-19)

1st (-19) Odds to Win: +260

Kuchar Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 8 1 6th Round 2 65 -7 7 0 5th Round 3 67 -5 9 2 11th

Erik Van Rooyen

Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET

12:42 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-18)

3rd (-18) Odds to Win: +400

Van Rooyen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 28th Round 2 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 3 66 -6 5 1 6th

Camilo Villegas

Tee Time: 12:42 PM ET

12:42 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-19)

1st (-19) Odds to Win: +500

Villegas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 2nd Round 2 64 -8 8 2 2nd Round 3 69 -3 7 4 30th

Justin Suh

Tee Time: 12:31 PM ET

12:31 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-17)

4th (-17) Odds to Win: +650

Suh Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 8 2 12th Round 2 65 -7 9 2 5th Round 3 68 -4 7 3 22nd

Mackenzie Hughes

Tee Time: 12:31 PM ET

12:31 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-17)

4th (-17) Odds to Win: +900

Hughes Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 4 3 88th Round 2 65 -7 6 1 5th Round 3 63 -9 7 0 1st

World Wide Technology Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Will Gordon 4th (-17) +1000 Michael Kim 7th (-15) +3500 Carson Young 7th (-15) +5000 Patton Kizzire 7th (-15) +6000 Lucas Herbert 12th (-14) +6500 Scott Piercy 7th (-15) +7000 Kramer Hickok 7th (-15) +8000 Sam Ryder 12th (-14) +9000 Ryan Palmer 12th (-14) +13000 Adam Long 12th (-14) +13000

