The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Fantilli light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Fantilli's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

