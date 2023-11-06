In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Andrew Peeke to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peeke 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 80 games last season, Peeke scored -- but just one goal each time.

Peeke produced zero points on the power play last season.

Peeke averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

The Panthers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.