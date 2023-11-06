Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+190)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog nine times, and won four of those games.
- Columbus has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and lost.
- The Blue Jackets have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has played four games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|26 (28th)
|Goals
|28 (24th)
|28 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|34 (16th)
|5 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (24th)
|10 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (6th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets' 28 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have given up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
