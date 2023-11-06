The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Florida Panthers (5-4-1) on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-250) Blue Jackets (+190) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog nine times, and won four of those games.

Columbus has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and lost.

The Blue Jackets have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has played four games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 26 (28th) Goals 28 (24th) 28 (7th) Goals Allowed 34 (16th) 5 (24th) Power Play Goals 5 (24th) 10 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (6th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets' 28 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have given up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

