Ivan Provorov and Sam Reinhart are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers meet at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Provorov is an offensive leader for Columbus with eight points (0.7 per game), with zero goals and eight assists in 11 games (playing 23:27 per game).

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Boone Jenner has scored seven total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has five goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Adam Fantilli has posted two goals on the season, chipping in four assists.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 1 1 4 at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) and plays an average of 21:22 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (0.9 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 2 2 7

