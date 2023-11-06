Should you bet on Ivan Provorov to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Provorov stats and insights

  • Provorov is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Provorov has picked up four assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.