The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Johnny Gaudreau, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to bet on Gaudreau's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 19:44 on the ice per game.

Gaudreau has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Gaudreau has a point in four of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 11 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 11 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

