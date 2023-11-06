Monday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kansas State taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Kansas State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Kansas State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-1.2)

Kansas State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Kansas State Performance Insights

On offense, Kansas State was the 68th-ranked team in the country (76.2 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 169th (69.9 points conceded per game).

The Wildcats grabbed 31.3 rebounds per game and conceded 30.5 boards last season, ranking 210th and 135th, respectively, in the country.

With 17 assists per game, Kansas State was eighth-best in the nation last season.

Beyond the arc, the Wildcats were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last season. They were 171st in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Kansas State was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 31st in 3-point percentage defensively (30.8%) last season.

The Wildcats attempted 63.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Wildcats' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

USC Performance Insights

On offense, USC scored 72.5 points per game (157th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 67.4 points per contest at the other end (96th-ranked).

Last year the Trojans averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last season USC ranked 143rd in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.5 per game.

The Trojans committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

With 6.5 threes per game, the Trojans ranked 274th in the country. They sported a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 162nd in college basketball.

USC ceded 7.4 three-pointers per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

USC took 67% two-pointers and 33% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 75% were two-pointers and 25% were threes.

