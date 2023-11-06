Monday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) and Queens Royals (0-0) going head to head at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 82-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marshall, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Marshall vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 82, Queens 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-12.4)

Marshall (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Marshall Performance Insights

Offensively, Marshall was the seventh-best squad in college basketball (81.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 217th (71.3 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Thundering Herd were 26th in college basketball in rebounds (35.2 per game) last season. They were seventh-worst in rebounds allowed (35.0 per game).

Last season Marshall was fourth-best in the country in assists with 17.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Thundering Herd were 74th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last year. They were 199th in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

Marshall was 140th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 73rd in 3-point percentage defensively (32.0%) last season.

Marshall attempted 36.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Marshall's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

