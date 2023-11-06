The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) go up against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State Stats Insights

Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents hit.

Ohio State went 10-5 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball. The Buckeyes finished 111th.

Last year, the Buckeyes recorded only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).

When Ohio State scored more than 76.3 points last season, it went 8-3.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, allowing 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

At home, Ohio State drained 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule