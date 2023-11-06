How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) go up against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ohio State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents hit.
- Ohio State went 10-5 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball. The Buckeyes finished 111th.
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
- When Ohio State scored more than 76.3 points last season, it went 8-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, allowing 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- At home, Ohio State drained 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (36.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/15/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.