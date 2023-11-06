Monday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) matching up at T-Mobile Arena (on November 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 win for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 last season.

A season ago, the Buckeyes finished 28-8 over the course of the season. The Trojans went 21-10 a season ago.

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season, with a +418 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allowed 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball).

Ohio State's offense was less productive in Big Ten tilts last season, putting up 74.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.1 PPG.

Offensively the Buckeyes fared better in home games last year, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 78.0 per game away from home.

Ohio State ceded 64.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (67.0).

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.2 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball while allowing 55.1 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball) and had a +284 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, USC put up 61.2 points per game in Pac-12 play, and 64.2 overall.

The Trojans averaged 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.

At home, USC allowed 51.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than it allowed away (59.6).

