Monday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 6.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

The Buckeyes finished 28-8 during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans finished 21-10 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season (posting 80.1 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and conceding 68.4 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and had a +418 scoring differential.

In conference tilts, Ohio State put up fewer points per game (74.8) than its overall average (80.1).

Offensively the Buckeyes played better at home last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 78.0 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Ohio State ceded 64.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 67.0.

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans' +284 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per outing (15th in college basketball).

In conference play, USC put up fewer points (61.2 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Trojans averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (67.6) than away (62.5).

USC allowed fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than away (59.6) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.