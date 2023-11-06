Monday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) matching up at T-Mobile Arena (on November 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 win for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes finished 28-8 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season (posting 80.1 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and conceding 68.4 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and had a +418 scoring differential.

With 74.8 points per game in Big Ten action, Ohio State posted 5.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.1 PPG).

Offensively the Buckeyes fared better at home last season, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 78.0 per game on the road.

In home games, Ohio State gave up 2.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than away from home (67.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.