The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -19.5 144.5

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State's games last season went over this contest's total of 144.5 points 13 times.

The average amount of points in Ohio State's contests last season was 141.5, which is 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 ATS record last year.

Ohio State finished 5-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 41.7% of those games).

The Buckeyes did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Ohio State has an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 13 41.9% 72.5 145.8 69.0 145.3 140.5 Oakland 20 69% 73.3 145.8 76.3 145.3 146.3

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were just 3.8 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies gave up (76.3).

Ohio State went 7-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 3-2 16-15-0 Oakland 11-18-0 0-0 18-11-0

Ohio State vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Oakland 10-6 Home Record 8-6 1-10 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

