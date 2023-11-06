The Ohio State Buckeyes play the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on truTV.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 64.2 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.

When USC gave up fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 21-5.

Last year, the Buckeyes averaged 25.0 more points per game (80.1) than the Trojans allowed (55.1).

Ohio State had a 23-5 record last season when putting up more than 55.1 points.

Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.8% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.

The Trojans' 33.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was nine percentage points lower than the Buckeyes given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Ohio State Schedule