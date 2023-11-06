The Ohio State Buckeyes go up against the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on truTV.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up just 4.2 fewer points per game last year (64.2) than the Buckeyes gave up to opponents (68.4).

USC had a 21-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were 25.0 more points than the Trojans allowed (55.1).

Ohio State had a 23-5 record last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Trojans allowed to opponents.

The Trojans shot at a 33.8% rate from the field last season, nine percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

