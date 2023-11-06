West Virginia vs. Missouri State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The West Virginia Mountaineers will open their 2023-24 season facing the Missouri State Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-4.5)
|135.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-4.5)
|135.5
|-188
|+155
West Virginia vs. Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Mountaineers games.
- Missouri State put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Bears games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last year.
