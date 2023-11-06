Will Zachary Werenski score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

Werenski has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Werenski has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

