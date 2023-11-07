The Ohio Bobcats (6-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Ohio sports the 105th-ranked offense this year (21.8 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with just 15.7 points allowed per game. Buffalo's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 324 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 81st with 385.9 total yards allowed per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Ohio Buffalo 350.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (110th) 263 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (77th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 218.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (108th) 13 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (75th) 13 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (16th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,656 yards (184 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 117 times for 486 yards (54 per game), scoring four times.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 347 yards (38.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 519 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 68 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 417 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has racked up 26 catches for 241 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder leads Buffalo with 1,683 yards on 172-of-311 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 107 times for 469 yards (52.1 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has racked up 320 yards (on 80 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has collected 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 322 (35.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has 19 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Cole Harrity has racked up 266 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

