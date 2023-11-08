The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 115 - Cavaliers 110

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-4.6)

Thunder (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Thunder have a 5-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-5-0 mark from the Cavaliers.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 75% of the time.

Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.9% of the time this season (three out of seven). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (four out of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 2-2, while the Thunder are 2-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have struggled to put up points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 107 points per game. They've fared better on defense, ranking 11th by surrendering 109.9 points per contest.

Cleveland is pulling down 45.4 boards per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 46.7 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Cavaliers are dishing out 24 assists per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, Cleveland is eighth in the NBA. It forces 14.3 turnovers per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Cavaliers, who are 20th in the league with 11.7 threes per game, are shooting just 32.3% from three-point land, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

