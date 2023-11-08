Cavaliers vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - November 8
The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) heading into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 from Paycom Center.
The Cavaliers enter this contest after a 115-104 victory against the Warriors on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell's team-high 31 points paced the Cavaliers in the win.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|13.0
|6.0
|3.0
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSOH
