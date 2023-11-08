Player prop betting options for Evan Mobley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Paycom Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Mobley has averaged 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Mobley's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +126) 3.5 (Over: -111)

Wednesday's points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5. That's 6.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.5 is 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Mitchell collects 5.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.

His four made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Max Strus' 18.7 points per game are 6.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Strus has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 28.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Chet Holmgren has averaged 15.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.