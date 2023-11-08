Evan Mobley plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Mobley, in his most recent time out, had 13 points and 16 rebounds in a 115-104 win over the Warriors.

We're going to look at Mobley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-104)

Over 16.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder were the worst squad in the NBA last season, giving up 46.6 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Thunder allowed 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 34 14 15 3 0 2 0

