The New York Knicks (3-4) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Wednesday, November 8 game against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) at Madison Square Garden, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Knicks are coming off of a 111-97 victory against the Clippers in their last outing on Monday. Julius Randle's team-high 27 points paced the Knicks in the victory.

The Spurs' last contest was a 152-111 loss to the Pacers on Monday. Doug McDermott scored a team-high 17 points for the Spurs in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG RJ Barrett SG Questionable Knee 22.7 3 3.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Out Adductor 20.7 3 1.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.