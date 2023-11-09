Should you bet on Alexandre Texier to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Texier stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Texier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

