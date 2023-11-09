Can we anticipate Andrew Peeke scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Dallas Stars at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800

Peeke 2022-23 stats and insights

Peeke scored in six of 80 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Peeke produced zero points on the power play last season.

Peeke's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

